Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,861. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.