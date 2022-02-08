Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.
CASA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.
Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,861. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.