Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

