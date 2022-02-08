Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 32,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 955,387 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 293,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

