Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $177.60 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $723.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $793.50 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $802.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

