Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.58. 507,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,670. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.16%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

