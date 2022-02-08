Century Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

