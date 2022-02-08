Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

