CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €145.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($144.83) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($158.62) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CWC opened at €106.80 ($122.76) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.40 ($118.85) and a fifty-two week high of €138.40 ($159.08). The company has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

