CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.
NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
