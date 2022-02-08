Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

