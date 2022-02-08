Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CHGG traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 297,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

