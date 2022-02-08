Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

