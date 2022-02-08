Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

