Chester Bancorp, Inc. (CNBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of Chester Bancorp stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Chester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
