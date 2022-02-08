Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 44,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,011,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of research firms have commented on CHS. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $593.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.