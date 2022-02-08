China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.29

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 128774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several research firms recently commented on CSUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.25.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

