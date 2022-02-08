Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,988.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,988.07.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,452.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,593.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,755.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

