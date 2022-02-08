Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.140-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.750 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.
CHD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 35,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,229. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.
Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
