Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ciena worth $102,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,598 shares of company stock worth $2,764,208 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

