Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $224.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

