Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of SunPower worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 22.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SunPower by 922.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 694.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of SPWR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

