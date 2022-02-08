Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255,493 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.