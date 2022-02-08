Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Cutera worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 608.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

