Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 59,695 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,695 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

