Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 66,278 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 66,278 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.64.

EXPE opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

