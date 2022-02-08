CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 9.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 2,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

