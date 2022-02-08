Citigroup Inc. Has $971,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

