Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of C opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

