Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,127 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

A number of analysts have commented on H shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

