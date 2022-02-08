Citigroup Inc. Sells 68,194 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

