Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $152,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

ENB opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

