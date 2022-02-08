Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 23,207 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 97.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 95,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

