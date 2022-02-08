Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $25,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

