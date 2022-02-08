Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 27,287 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after buying an additional 772,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

