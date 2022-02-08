Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 3,792 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.60 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

