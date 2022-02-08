Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $23.97 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.