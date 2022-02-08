Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 2,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,304. The company has a market capitalization of $867.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 248.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 564,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

