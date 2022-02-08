Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

