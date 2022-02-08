Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.63.

CLX stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $83,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

