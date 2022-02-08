CME Group (CME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. CME Group has a one year low of $179.69 and a one year high of $248.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,020. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of CME Group worth $1,313,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

