CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

