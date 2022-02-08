CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.09.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.92 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

