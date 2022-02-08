Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Insider Nicole Barna Buys 6,781 Shares of Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 92.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.