Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Insider Nicole Barna Buys 6,781 Shares of Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
