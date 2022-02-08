Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.