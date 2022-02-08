Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $11,058,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 173.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.