Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

