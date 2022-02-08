Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213,765 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

