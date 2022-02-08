Collateral Pay Market Capitalization Tops $396,082.89 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $396,082.89 and approximately $2,780.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.91 or 0.07030564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.13 or 0.99724864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054537 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

