Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

CMCO opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

