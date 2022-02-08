Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

CMA stock opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

